More than 2,500 impacted by power outage in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Black Hills Energy is working to restore power for more than 2,500 homes. The outage was reported around 2:15 pm on Saturday. The area includes most of northeast Pueblo, Pueblo West, parts of Canon City, and parts of Florence.

The outage originally affected more than 6,000 customers but was downgraded to 2,594. Black Hills says they are working on the issues and hope to have it fixed by 5:00 pm.

Click here to see if your area is affected.

