Advertisement

Lorenzo Soria, president of Golden Globes group, dies at 68

Lorenzo Soria speaks at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L'Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.
Lorenzo Soria speaks at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L'Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:22 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L’Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.

Soria died peacefully at his Los Angeles home, the association said in a statement, lauding his “generosity, passion” and sense of humor.

“He was deeply committed to the movie industry’s power to heal the world and shine a spotlight on injustice,” said the group that awards the annual Golden Globes for excellence in TV and movies.

The Argentinian-born Soria grew up and worked in Italy for L'Espresso before becoming a Los Angeles resident in 1982. Continuing to write for the weekly and for the daily La Stampa, he covered a wide variety of topics including politics and technology.

But his real love was interviewing “Hollywood talent and reporting about trends and changes in the film and television industry,” the organization said.

A member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1989, he was in the administration for more than 25 years. After serving twice before as president, his current tenure began in 2019.

A memorial is planned but details weren’t immediately available, said the group, which cited an unidentified Soria family member in its announcement of his death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Plane skids off runway in India; 17 killed, including pilots

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, confirmed the accident and said the plane broke into two pieces.

Local

‘Extremely troubling allegations of racism’ under investigation tied to the CSU football program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Any football-related activities at CSU were put on pause Friday with an internal investigation underway tied to “extremely troubling allegations of racism.”

National Politics

WH chief of staff pushing Trump to deliver convention speech away from White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Roxanne Reid
WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows discusses Trump's acceptance speech, negotiations on the next relief bill, and mail-in voting

Local

New steel mill expected to have positive impact on Pueblo’s economy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Evraz and the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation are proceeding with the construction of a new long rail mill project next to the Evraz Steel Mill in Pueblo.

Latest News

Local

Arrest made after deadly crash near Shops at Briargate in Colorado Springs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
One person was killed after two cars collided a block away from the Promenade Shops at Briargate Wednesday morning.

News

WATCH: D-20 return to school plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
D-20 superintendent discusses the back-to-school plan 8/7/20.

Local

YMCA of Pueblo offers all-day childcare for kids ages 5-12

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Finding a childcare provider can be challenging, especially during a pandemic.

National Politics

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

Local

Pack of ‘aggressive’ coyotes attacked sheep in El Paso County, sheep tests positive for rabies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A health alert from officials in El Paso County was sent out Friday evening tied to an attack by a pack of coyotes.

Local

Reward offered in Colorado homicide case in which 5 people, including 2 children, died in a house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Authorities believe someone, or a group of people, intentionally started a fire that killed five people, including two children.