‘Extremely troubling allegations of racism’ under investigation tied to the CSU football program

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - Any football-related activities at CSU were put on pause Friday with an internal investigation underway tied to “extremely troubling allegations of racism.”

Athletic Director Joe Parker didn’t elaborate on the allegations when he shared the following statement:

“Today, we learned of some extremely troubling allegations of racism and verbal abuse from CSU’s athletic administration generally and in the football program specifically.

Colorado State University is committed to being an anti-racist university, and we will not tolerate any behavior or climate that goes against that core value. Moreover, CSU Athletics is committed to the health and well-being of student-athletes above all other priorities, and this includes their mental health. We believe it is our responsibility to make sure that all student-athletes feel welcomed and valued as members of an inclusive athletics community.

I have consulted with President McConnell about these new allegations, which obviously deeply concern her as well. Effective immediately, and for the best interests of our student-athletes, I am pausing all football-related activities indefinitely. This includes practices, workouts, and team meetings. I have also asked President McConnell to expand the independent investigation she announced on Tuesday to include a comprehensive review of our athletic department and football program specifically related to allegations of racism and verbal abuse. While we have been working hard towards playing football this fall, the holistic well-being of our student-athletes is our unequivocal top priority. We must and will address these allegations before we focus on playing football.”

The statement comes on the heels of an announcement by the Mountain West Conference for a revised 2020 fall sports plan. It was announced on Wednesday that Mountain West sponsored fall sports would begin competition no earlier than the week ending Sept. 26. The athletic department is also dealing with a recent COVID-19 outbreak.

11 News partner CBS Denver is also reporting this isn’t the first time CSU has responded to allegations of abuse within the athletic department. In 2018, former basketball coach Larry Eustachy was fired for harassment and verbal abuse.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.