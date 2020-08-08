Advertisement

Colorado football players consider moving out-of-state

CHSAA season delayed to early March
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:01 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A frustrating 2020 could lead to a difficult decision for dozens of Colorado high school football players.

With the recent CHSAA announcement moving Colorado football to the spring, some seniors are considering moving out-of-state to play football in the fall. Currently, 37 states, including Kansas, Texas, and Arizona, are all planning to hold football games at or around the normal fall schedule.

“It’s crazy...I don’t want to [move],” Pine Creek senior Colin Chatman said. “But me and a lot of other guys are going to do what we have to do to get to where we want to be at. If CHSAA’s not going to let us play, football could get moved to the spring. There’s no guarantees we even play then.”

It’s a concern echoed by a number of in-state athletes, worried that Division I coaches will complete their recruiting classes before Colorado’s season even rolls around. National Letter of Intent day, a major commitment period for recruits, is currently scheduled a month before the CHSAA football season will begin.

“We’ll try our hardest to stay here,” Eagles offensive tackle Caleb Nott said, who is also considering living with his family in Kansas this fall. “But I’ll have the fall season and more opportunities to speak to coaches about going to their schools and playing at that next level [by moving]. I think a lot of kids that really want to play at the next level will follow the same path.”

It’s a doubly-frustrating decision for Pine Creek players, reigning champions of the 4A division. With a roster primed for another playoff run, separating from the team after three years will make a possible move even more bittersweet.

“I would 100% rather play this season with my boys up here,” Chatman said. “It’s disappointing. But it’s just the decision we’re going to have to make.”

