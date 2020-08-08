Advertisement

CHSAA’s adjusted schedule impacting dual-sport athletes

Football in Colorado moves to spring of 2021
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:56 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado high school sports mix-up is affecting thousands of dual-sport athletes across the state.

Earlier in the week, CHSAA announced football, soccer, and a number of other sports cannot be played under current state health guidelines enacted by Governor Jared Polis during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the 2020-21 high school sports year moved to a four-season calendar, flipping workouts for players and shortening competition.

“I was very shocked at first, cause football is the fall season... It’s what gets you going,” Discovery Canyon football player and wrestler Dylan Ruane said Thusday. “It’s definitely a shock. Moving forward, we have to train and be ready for the season, [or we can] sit down, and not prepare at all and have the competition get ahead of us.”

Most non-contact sports (cross country, golf, tennis, and softball) will be allowed to continue in the fall season, now dubbed “Season A”. Football workouts will be allowed to begin Feb. 22, and the first week of competition is scheduled for March 4 in “Season C”.

A full list of the revised CHSAA sports calendar can be found on their website.

