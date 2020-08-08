Advertisement

“Backpack Bash” event supplies 10,000 kids with school supplies

Two volunteers hand out backpacks and other school supplies at the Backpack Bash event on Saturday.
Two volunteers hand out backpacks and other school supplies at the Backpack Bash event on Saturday.(Nicola Ludwig)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Thousands of kids in the area now have a backpack and school supplies thanks to an event put on by COSILoveYou and Pikes Peak United Way.

It’s called “Backpack Bash,” and the backpacks and other supplies were collected through drives by local churches, businesses and other local organizations. Families in need of one could drive up today and get them, no questions asked.

The organization says they were able to fill up 10,000 backpacks and hand them out at five different locations in the area.

They say especially now it feels good to give back.

“I think we can all say, this is definitely the most challenging start to the school year that we’ve seen at least in our generation,” Stu Davis, executive director at COSILoveYou said. “So being able to provide this kind of support and help to families, whether they’re going to be schooled in their kids at home, or they’re going to be sending their kids back to a facility, these are the kinds of things that a lot of families need, especially right now when times are so hard. So being able to take these donations from the community and then put them in the hands of folks who are in need--it’s just a great way for us to be of service to the community.

For more information on how to get involved for future events, click here.

