Advertisement

97,000 children reportedly test positive for coronavirus in two weeks as schools gear up for instruction

Photo courtesy: CDC/MGN
Photo courtesy: CDC/MGN(KKTV)
By CBS News
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITASCA, Ill. (CBS) - Nearly 100,000 children tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks of July, a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics finds. Just over 97,000 children tested positive for the coronavirus from July 16 to July 30, according to the association.

Out of almost 5 million reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S., CBS News’ Michael George reports that the group found that more than 338,000 were children.

Vanderbilt University’s Dr. Tina Hartert hopes increased testing of children will help determine what role they play in transmission, as school districts around the country return to some form of school. She is leading a government-funded study that saw DIY testing kits sent to some 2,000 families.

“The kits are shipped to the families, they are taught how to collect these samples, and then the samples are sent back by the families to a central repository,” she said.

In New York City, home to the nation’s largest school district, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a return to in-person schooling in the fall and pledged officials “have worked incessantly to get this right.”

“They’ve looked at examples from all over the world of what will keep the school community safe, and they’ve made a series of choices of how to do things from the health and safety lens first, while also making sure we can educate our kids,” he said in a Friday press conference.

De Blasio gave parents until Friday night to register students for in-person instruction, remote learning or a hybrid.

More than 25 children died of the coronavirus in July alone. Pressure to get kids back into the classroom has left superintendents in more than 13,000 different school districts across the country to figure out how to keep children safe amid a myriad of public health advisories, and handle learning differences.

Niles, Michigan Superintendent Dan Applegate is hoping Plexiglas could be a solution for children with speech impediments to be able to participate in class.

He demonstrated by speaking behind a transparent slate at a press conference.

“As I’m sitting here and I can articulate,” Applegate said. “The student on the other side will be wearing a mask. Then I can put my mask on, and that student can drop their mask and articulate as well.”

Indiana’s Lawrence Township is cleaning school buses with a hospital-grade disinfectant spray for students still needing rides to school.

“You’re going to see a very clean and disinfected bus,” Transportation Director Matt Miles said. “We actually have fogging machines.”

However, they are not expecting many students to get on the bus — 35 percent of children in the area are expected to learn remotely, while other school districts in the U.S. will not open at all.

Copyright 2020 CBS News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Pueblo stabbing, carjacking suspect arrested

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Pueblo police say the suspect in a recent stabbing, as well as a carjacking and assault, was captured Saturday morning at a north side motel.

National

Ex-Green Berets sentenced to 20 years for Venezuela attack

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Luke Denman and Airan Berry, both decorated former U.S. service members, were found guilty of conspiracy, trafficking in illegal arms and terrorism

National Politics

LIVE: Trump to hold Saturday news conference, day after suggesting executive action on coronavirus aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump said Friday he may issue executive orders on home evictions, student loan debt and allowing states to repurpose COVID relief funding into their unemployment insurance programs.

National Politics

President Trump delivers Saturday news conference

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Donald Trump has scheduled a news conference Saturday from his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to the White House.

Latest News

Sports

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the university president’s voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season.

National

Schools face big virus test as students return to classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The question of whether an infected student or staffer should trigger an automatic shutdown has divided school officials.

Crime

2 injured in Pueblo shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Two men were hit in a shooting on Pueblo’s Spruce Street late Friday night.

National

Lebanon PM to introduce bill proposing early elections amid fury over massive blast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The blast claimed at least 154 lives, wounded more than 5,000 people and laid waste to the country’s largest port and nearby areas.

National

Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The plane swayed violently as it approached a hilltop runway drenched in monsoon rain, and moments later the special return flight for Indians stranded abroad by the pandemic skidded off, nosedived and cracked in two, leaving 18 dead and more than 120 injured.

National

Portland protests persist as some bring flashes of violence

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
More protests are expected in Portland, Oregon, throughout the weekend following violent demonstrations this week as unrest in the Northwest city continues.