6 escape North Gate area house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Six people were able to safely escape their home after a large fire started late Friday night.

The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters pulled up to the scene just before 11 p.m. The fire reportedly started in the garage and spread into the house.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene footage prior to CSFD arrival of house fire at 13098 Crane Canyon Lp pic.twitter.com/gTdRMUUcx3 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 8, 2020

It took nearly 30 firefighters to get the fire out, said CSFD Lt. Aaron McConnellogue.

“There first company that got on scene was encountered by heavy fire and quite a bit of damage. We had six total companies on scene, 27 firefighters in all,” McConnellogue said. “... We had a fairly quick response on this and managed to get a lot of firefighters on scene and get everything extinguished quickly.”

Despite how quickly the fire grew, no one inside suffered any injuries trying to get out.

" There was a family home, a family of six. And everybody was safely able to get out of the home at that time. And no firefighter injuries either,” the lieutenant said. " ... All the neighbors are safe. The rest of the neighborhood was good.”

The cause of the fire is now under investigation. McConnellogue told 11 News it was expected to be a lengthy process.

“Just due to the size of the fire when they first arrived, it’s going to be under investigation for a while.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.