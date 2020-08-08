2 injured in Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men were hit in a shooting on Pueblo’s Spruce Street late Friday night.

Police have not released many details on the shooting but tweeted a photo showing a car window shot out.

Officers collected nearly a dozen 9 mm shell casings from the scene. The shooter reportedly fled the area in a white sedan, possibly a Buick.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Police did not release the street block where the shooting occurred.

As we learn more, this article will be updated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Puevlo Police Department at 719-553-2502.

