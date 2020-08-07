Advertisement

WANTED: Man suspected of sexually assaulting a hiker in Colorado

Composite sketch of a sexual assault suspect from the BCSO.
Composite sketch of a sexual assault suspect from the BCSO.(Boulder County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are hoping a composite sketch can help lead to the arrest of a sexual assault suspect.

The crime happened on July 28 in the Walker Ranch Open Space in Boulder County. The area is near Martin Gulch. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is believed to be in his 40s and over 6 feet tall with a muscular build. A sketch of the suspect is at the top of this article.

11 News partner CBS Denver is reporting authorities to believe the man was violent when he sexually assaulted a female hiker.

The sheriff’s department is asking for anyone in the area who saw anything suspicious that day to call Detective Asa Merriam at 303-579-3611, or email at amerriam@bouldercounty.org.

