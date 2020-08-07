RMAC delays fall team sports to spring season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Presidents’ Council voted Thursday to delay nearly all fall sports to the spring of 2021, to safeguard student-athletes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All schedules and championships for the fall 2020 season (football, soccer, and volleyball) will be moved to the spring semester, with the exception of cross country and golf. The RMAC council said their decision was based on the recent NCAA decision to cancel all fall championships in Division II. The decision affects two southern Colorado schools, UCCS and CSU-Pueblo, who both compete in the RMAC at the Division II level.

According to the RMAC, practices “will be available in the fall semester for fall sport student-athletes per Division II rules and at the discretion of each RMAC member institution.”

The uncertainty & anxiety student-athletes have endured for months has been wholly unfair. These decisions are painful for everyone. Know this - your campus leadership keeps your safety and experience at the top of every conversation. There are better days ahead. #HopeElevated https://t.co/IsWjz1JvK7 — Christopher Graham (@CMGrahamRMAC) August 6, 2020

