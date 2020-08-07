Advertisement

RMAC delays fall team sports to spring season

Cross country and golf will still compete in the fall semester
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference(RMAC)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Presidents’ Council voted Thursday to delay nearly all fall sports to the spring of 2021, to safeguard student-athletes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All schedules and championships for the fall 2020 season (football, soccer, and volleyball) will be moved to the spring semester, with the exception of cross country and golf. The RMAC council said their decision was based on the recent NCAA decision to cancel all fall championships in Division II. The decision affects two southern Colorado schools, UCCS and CSU-Pueblo, who both compete in the RMAC at the Division II level.

According to the RMAC, practices “will be available in the fall semester for fall sport student-athletes per Division II rules and at the discretion of each RMAC member institution.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Mountain West tweaks fall sports schedule; football will play 10 games

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:56 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Mountain West conference became the latest to adjust their 2020 fall sports calendar Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

NCAA DII and DIII Cancels 2020 Fall Championships

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:06 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
NCAA DII and DIII Cancels 2020 Fall Championships

Sports

Southern Colorado coaches react to high school football being pushed to spring

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:42 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
CHSAA moves HS Football to the Spring

Latest News

Sports

CHSAA announces high school football in Colorado and some other sports moved to spring

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:52 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
The Colorado High School Activities Association announced its upcoming activities calendar and said certain sports like football can’t take place in the fall.

Sports

Broncos cramped TE battle leads to release of Jeff Heuerman

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:33 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
A cluttered tight end position on the Broncos 78-man roster led to the release of Jeff Heuerman Friday, as the Broncos narrowed down their roster in time for 2020 Training Camp.

Sports

Kadri scores buzzer-beating goal as Avalanche beat Blues

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:05 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Nazem Kadri scored a buzzer-beating power-play goal to give the Colorado Avalanche a 2-1 comeback victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in Western Conference round-robin play.

Sports

Freeland throws 6 innings of 2-hit ball, Rox beat Padres 6-1

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:38 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Freeland pitched six innings of two-hit ball and was backed by the stellar defense of Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado as the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 6-1.

Sports

Rockies fans visit outside of Coors Field on Opening Day

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:54 AM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
With the COVID-19 pandemic restricting fan attendance at MLB games this season, where do Rockies fans flock on Opening Day?

Sports

Players, coaches kneel before NBA’s re-opening night

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:50 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Players and coaches from the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers knelt alongside one another before the first games of the NBA restart.