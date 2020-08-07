Advertisement

Police activity at Citadel Mall; CSPD asks people to avoid the area

This is an 11 Breaking News Alert.
This is an 11 Breaking News Alert.(none)
By Jenna Middaugh
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police confirmed officers were investigating a weapons incident at the Citadel Mall Friday afternoon.

CSPD said they received a call about a possible shooter at the mall around 12:15 p.m. After their initial investigation, police said they do not believe anyone actually shot a gun inside the mall. Officers said they think someone just pulled out a weapon.

During the investigation, a nearby school was briefly placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Police said this is still an active scene, and they’re asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

DA reviewing Aurora parking lot incident for criminal charges

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
A Colorado district attorney has vowed to investigate an incident involving a black family and Aurora police.

Forecast

Trending Drier

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.7.20

National

Online child exploitation reports surge during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about bill targeting child sexual abuse

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Local

City of Pueblo votes in favor of hiring mediator over Christopher Columbus Statue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
City of Pueblo votes 5-2 in favor of hiring mediator Fred Galves over Christopher Columbus statue protests.

State

Man accused in Arizona bomb threat case arrested in Colorado

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and KKTV
Authorities say a man suspected of calling in a bomb threat to an Arizona sheriff’s office was arrested Wednesday in his home in Trinidad.

National

Groceries are getting more expensive

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN
Prices are spiking at supermarkets, and it’s not just because people are eating in and dining out less.

Good News Friday

Good News Friday: Aug. 7

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Play the video above for this week’s “Good News Friday.”

News

Good News Friday: Aug. 7

Updated: 6 hours ago
Good News Friday: Aug. 7

National

U.S. adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has weakened

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is weakening hiring and the economic rebound.