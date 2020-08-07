Police activity at Citadel Mall; CSPD asks people to avoid the area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police confirmed officers were investigating a weapons incident at the Citadel Mall Friday afternoon.

CSPD said they received a call about a possible shooter at the mall around 12:15 p.m. After their initial investigation, police said they do not believe anyone actually shot a gun inside the mall. Officers said they think someone just pulled out a weapon.

During the investigation, a nearby school was briefly placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Police said this is still an active scene, and they’re asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

