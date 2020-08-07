Advertisement

New community-based COVID-19 testing site coming to Colorado Springs

Generic COVID-19 testing photo courtesy: U.S. Army / Miguel Pena
Generic COVID-19 testing photo courtesy: U.S. Army / Miguel Pena(MGN U.S. Army / Miguel Pena)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:20 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There will soon be a new location to get free COVID-19 testing done in Colorado Springs.

On Friday, El Paso County Public Health along with Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management unveiled the new site at the Citadel Mall. The mall is located at 680 Citadel Dr. and the testing site is just south of JCPenney. It is expected to be up and running by Aug. 11.

Testing is encouraged for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, first responders, healthcare workers, critical infrastructure employees, and individuals who work in congregate settings.

Important Testing Information:

-Testing is free

-Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (2 years of age or older)

-No insurance or referral required

-Spanish speaker on site

-Pre-registration is recommended but not required

-Registration link can be found on https://www.elpasocountyhealth.org/

-Testing site hours will be Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

IMPORTANT NOTE: The site is expected to be open by Aug. 11, but that date could change.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Nearly 4,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in El Paso County, according to county health department data

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
As of Friday, there were more than 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in El Paso County, according to data provided by El Paso County Public Health.

State

DA reviewing Aurora parking lot incident for criminal charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
A Colorado district attorney has vowed to investigate an incident involving a black family and Aurora police.

Forecast

Trending Drier

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.7.20

Local

City of Pueblo votes in favor of hiring mediator over Christopher Columbus Statue

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
City of Pueblo votes 5-2 in favor of hiring mediator Fred Galves over Christopher Columbus statue protests.

Latest News

State

Man accused in Arizona bomb threat case arrested in Colorado

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and KKTV
Authorities say a man suspected of calling in a bomb threat to an Arizona sheriff’s office was arrested Wednesday in his home in Trinidad.

National

Groceries are getting more expensive

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CNN
Prices are spiking at supermarkets, and it’s not just because people are eating in and dining out less.

Good News Friday

Good News Friday: Aug. 7

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Play the video above for this week’s “Good News Friday.”

News

Good News Friday: Aug. 7

Updated: 9 hours ago
Good News Friday: Aug. 7

National

U.S. adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has weakened

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is weakening hiring and the economic rebound.

News

Overnight fire in northeast Colorado Springs

Updated: 9 hours ago
Overnight fire in northeast Colorado Springs