New community-based COVID-19 testing site coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There will soon be a new location to get free COVID-19 testing done in Colorado Springs.

On Friday, El Paso County Public Health along with Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management unveiled the new site at the Citadel Mall. The mall is located at 680 Citadel Dr. and the testing site is just south of JCPenney. It is expected to be up and running by Aug. 11.

Testing is encouraged for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, first responders, healthcare workers, critical infrastructure employees, and individuals who work in congregate settings.

Important Testing Information:

-Testing is free

-Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (2 years of age or older)

-No insurance or referral required

-Spanish speaker on site

-Pre-registration is recommended but not required

-Registration link can be found on https://www.elpasocountyhealth.org/

-Testing site hours will be Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

IMPORTANT NOTE: The site is expected to be open by Aug. 11, but that date could change.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.