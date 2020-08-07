Advertisement

Nearly 4,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in El Paso County, according to county health department data

Photo and data courtesy El Paso County Public Health 8/7/20.
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As of Friday, there were more than 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in El Paso County, according to data provided by El Paso County Public Health.

At the same time, nearly 4,000 people have recovered from the virus. The number of recovered patients stands at 3,917, a piece of data that was requested by 11 News viewers early into the pandemic but wasn’t always available. The number of COVID-19 recoveries became available when the county health department launched the “dashboard” in late May.

The quick stats from the county COVID-19 dashboard as of Aug. 7 are as follows:

-5,069 cases

-464 hospitalizations

-138 deaths

-3,917 recovered

-61,209 tests

As of Aug. 7, there were 27 known outbreaks in El Paso County.

To report an outbreak in El Paso County, call 719-578-3220.

