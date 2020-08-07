Advertisement

Man accused in Arizona bomb threat case arrested in Colorado

Jake Ruether, 29, was arrested in Trinidad, Colorado on Aug. 5, 2020.
Jake Ruether, 29, was arrested in Trinidad, Colorado on Aug. 5, 2020.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press and KKTV
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRINIDAD, Colo. (AP/KKTV) - Authorities say a man suspected of calling in a bomb threat to an Arizona sheriff’s office was arrested Wednesday in his home in Trinidad.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say 29-year-old Jake Ruether is facing charges of making terrorist threats, false reporting, threatening and use of an electronic device to terrify. Ruether is a former resident of the county.

The sheriff’s office said the charges stem from threatening calls Ruether allegedly made to the Prescott dispatch center on July 26 along with other government buildings. Authorities say someone called the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center and said “there is a bomb in the building” and hung up. Investigators eventually linked the call to Ruether.

Ruether is also accused of making similar calls to jails, police departments and sheriff’s offices in Kansas and has allegedly threatened to shoot up schools in the past.

Ruether reportedly tried to flee when deputies and U.S. marshals showed up at his home. After a brief scuffle, law enforcement says he was taken into custody. He is currently in the Las Animas County Jail.

