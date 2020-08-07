Firefighters extinguish house fire in northeast Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are investigating what started a fire in a house under construction on the northeast side of the Springs.

A neighbor saw the fire just after 3 Friday morning and called 911. Firefighters were at the scene within seven minutes and found smoke and flames coming from the home.

“They found some exterior fire, and the fire had also gone into the interior of the structure,” Lt. Joey Buttenwieser said.

Fire crews were able to get the blaze out before it spread to other homes.

“They had the initial fire knocked down within the first six or seven minutes, but they didn’t call the fire under control, as they were still looking for any fire extension,” Buttenwieser said.

Because the house was under renovation, no one was home when the fire started. There were also no firefighter injuries, Buttenwieser told 11 News.

Investigators are now trying to figure what started the fire. At the time of this writing, it’s unclear if the fire is considered suspicious or not.

The home is located on Conifer Drive near Meadow Ridge Drive and Rangewood.

