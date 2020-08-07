Cleaning up after hail storms in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People are still dealing with the damage left behind from the hail storm on Wednesday, and some will be for a while.

Insurance companies and auto body repair shops are getting busy keeping up with people trying to fix their cars.

Carole Walker, the Executive Director Rocky Mountain Insurance Association told 11 NEWS, it’s not unusual in Colorado for a hail storm to cause millions, if not billions of dollars of damage.

“All I was trying to get was the hail just coming down and see how loud it was but I did not expect it to break my windshield,” Camryn Weidman, who recorded the moment her windshield was cracked by hail said.

No too far away in the Stratmoor area, another woman found her car with it’s windshield shattered after getting back from the park.

“As we turned into the apartment complex I noticed that my car window was shattered.” Lindsay Haswood said. “So I am glad I got the hail coverage because apparently I really needed it.”

It’s that hail coverage that agents say can really come in handy for Colorado, the state that is second in the nation for insurance claims for hail.

“For your vehicle, you need to buy optional, comprehensive coverage for coverage from hail and flooding on that car,” Walker said. “Most Colorado ones do carry that. It also covers you for windshield damage. Not that much extra to add on to your policy. Absolutely recommend that people carry.”

Her best advice? Make sure you’re working with your insurance company before getting your car fixed--especially amid the pandemic.

“We found in times of financial hardship and brought on that we’re seeing with this pandemic that also brings exit extra fraudsters out. So, any time that we have a major hailstorm, it’s going to bring out those scam artists as well with COVID...we’re concerned that that’s just add to it,” Walker said.

There is obviously a lot that goes into getting your money back when it comes to damage. Click here for more advice.

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: #ColoradoSprings resident Camryn Stephens-Weidman was recording the exact moment when a huge piece of hail cracked her windshield yesterday. I'll have more on damage tonight at 4 & 5:30. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/vsPKDCUlwp — Megan Hiler (@MeganHilerTV) August 6, 2020

