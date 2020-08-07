City of Pueblo votes in favor of hiring mediator over Christopher Columbus Statue

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -The city of Pueblo has voted to hire a mediator following multiple protests over the Christopher Columbus statue near the Rawlings Library in Pueblo.

City council voted 5-2 on Thursday in favor of hiring mediator Fred Galves.

Galves comes from California but is from Pueblo, which is one of the reasons Mayor Nick Gradisar made the decision to hire him.

“This fellow has a feel for Pueblo, he knows Pueblo, he grew up among our multiple cultures, and so I thought it would be best if we could find somebody who had mediation skills for Pueblo. So that’s why we went with him … I think Pueblo is unique because of the multiple cultures that we have here and how Pueblo was built from people from all over the world.”

Gradisar says hiring a mediator would cost the city less than the protests over the past few months have.

Galves is charging the city $100 an hour for the first 40 hours, and the rate increases after those hours have been met. The mayor says this is a better way to spend the money than the previous $65,000 spent during the protests.

Gradisar told 11 News, “We’ve had seven or eight protests in Pueblo since the death of George Floyd, and altogether with the initial costs for overtime and for police officers to be present and renting barricades, the cost has been about $65,000 to date.”

Puebloans came out to the council meeting to make sure their voices were heard before city council made their final decision.

Galves hopes that both sides are able to sit down and discuss a solution they both agree on.

”The idea is that you can get a better solution if the two sides were together. They find common ground and they search for a result that they can live with and have some organically bubble up from the two sides. Not from the mediator.”

Both sides, those from the Native American community and the Sons of Italy are expected to sit down with the mediator on Aug. 8 and 9. We will let you know what the outcome is.

