Advertisement

Baltimore-area plagued by slow, missing mail

By WBAL Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:37 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBAL/Hearst/CNN) - People in Maryland have been waiting for hours - day after day - trying to get mail that was never delivered.

Residents say they're frustrated with the U.S. Postal Service, especially those who are waiting for checks that will help pay bills.

The line stretches outside and down the sidewalk at the post office in Dundalk. It's becoming a daily occurrence.

Most people are here to pick up their mail. Some say they haven’t gotten any in two weeks.

“I’m waiting on unemployment, a card and it’s just not showing up. So it should be here today, but it should’ve been here a week ago too, so I don’t really know,” Kasandra Peros said.

She said she needs the money to pay bills like her car insurance, and she’s not alone. People all over Baltimore city and county have the same complaint.

“I’ve been living on Dundalk Road for the last 30 years, and I’ve never seen it like this either. It’s crazy,” Floyd Walker said.

“Nobody seems to have any word about what the solution is, you know, if you have a backlog of mail one day, why not get it out the next day?” a man named Bill said.

Residents haven't gotten answers.

They say the U.S. Postal Service suggests they sign up for “informed delivery,” a program that lets them know what mail was scanned in that day.

Many said they have that, but the mail isn’t at the post office when they come to pick it up.

“I’m like, ‘Well, how can you scan it and it’s not back there?’ It’s like, are they just taking it out there and dumping it somewhere?” Jackie Craig said.

Many are waiting as long as two hour to pick up mail that simply isn’t here.

Kasandra Peros left without her unemployment card again. If it doesn’t come in the mail today, she’ll be back again tomorrow.

“Yeah, that’s all I can do is just keep showing up. I mean, I got bills that got to be paid,” Peros said.

Copyright 2020 WBAL and Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Texas boy delivers care packages to essential workers

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
Five-year-old Wilburt Coleman has been going door-to door, giving care packages to families with essential workers and those most vulnerable to the virus.

National

U.S. adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has weakened

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is weakening hiring and the economic rebound.

National

Baltimore-area residents frustrated by missing mail

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
People in Maryland have been waiting for hours - day after day - trying to get mail that was never delivered.

Forecast

Trending Drier

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 8.7.20

Latest News

News

Overnight fire in northeast Colorado Springs

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Overnight fire in northeast Colorado Springs

National

Searchers in Beirut recover more bodies days after blast

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By ZEINA KARAM and ANDREA ROSA Associated Press
Rescue teams are searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital, killing nearly 150 people and wounding thousands.

Coronavirus

US adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has weakened

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is weakening hiring and the economic rebound.

Local

Firefighters extinguish house fire in northeast Springs

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Firefighters are investigating what started a fire in a house under construction on the northeast side of the Springs.

Forecast

Hot and dry Friday

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Hot end to the week

National Politics

What's driving Biden's running mate decision

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Former Vice President Joe Biden is likely looking for a running mate he can have relationship with like the one he had with President Obama.