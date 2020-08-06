NEW: D11 to start school with mostly remote, some hybrid learning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday night it was announced the D11 school district will start the school year off with mostly remote learning and some hybrid scheduling.

The district says this move will target students with the greatest academic need for in-person learning. The remainder of the students will engage in the remote learning platform, Inspire Online.

In a statement released today the district says student populations who will need in-person services include those receiving special education support, English Language Learners, TITLE/ Read Act supported students, and preschool students (who, under current guidance are classified as essential childcare).

The first day of school is still set to be August 24th.

The district also announced that this mostly remote/ some hybrid learning schedule will be used through October 15th, when current health data will be reviewed to see if students can return in person.

Check back for more updates- this is a developing story.

