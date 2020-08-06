Advertisement

NEW: D11 to start school with mostly remote, some hybrid learning

The school year is still set to start August 24th.
The WCSD has outlined its plan for COVID-19 and other outbreaks
The WCSD has outlined its plan for COVID-19 and other outbreaks(MGN)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday night it was announced the D11 school district will start the school year off with mostly remote learning and some hybrid scheduling.

The district says this move will target students with the greatest academic need for in-person learning. The remainder of the students will engage in the remote learning platform, Inspire Online.

In a statement released today the district says student populations who will need in-person services include those receiving special education support, English Language Learners, TITLE/ Read Act supported students, and preschool students (who, under current guidance are classified as essential childcare).

The first day of school is still set to be August 24th.

The district also announced that this mostly remote/ some hybrid learning schedule will be used through October 15th, when current health data will be reviewed to see if students can return in person.

Check back for more updates- this is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Children’s Hospital Colorado releases back-to-school guidance

Updated: 2 hours ago
So many families are questioning if it is safe for kids to go back to school and Children’s Hospital Colorado is trying to help parents make that decision.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

D20 releases new return to school plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This new plan was released on Wednesday.

Latest News

National

President looks to lift coronavirus stain on economy

Updated: 5 hours ago
President Donald Trump will visit a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio Thursday. There, he'll propose new steps to bring American jobs back on-shore, and tout his record revitalizing manufacturing.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on COVID-19 relief talks on Capitol Hill

Updated: 6 hours ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 6 hours ago

State

Body of drowning victim recovered from Chatfield Reservoir

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The body of a drowning victim was recovered Wednesday morning from the Chatfield Reservoir nearly week after an 18-year-old went under and never resurfaced.

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 6 hours ago

Local

Colorado Springs cancels youth football, soccer this fall

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The city of Colorado Springs is canceling its youth soccer and football season, following a decision by the Colorado State High School Activities Association to delay some high school sports until spring.