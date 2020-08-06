Advertisement

Mountain West tweaks fall sports schedule; football will play 10 games

Fall competition will begin Sep. 26
The official logo of the Mountain West Conference.
The official logo of the Mountain West Conference.(MGN Online)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:56 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Mountain West conference became the latest to adjust their 2020 fall sports calendar Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mountain West Board of Directors announced fall sports (football, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and cross country) will begin no earlier than Sep. 26. The conference is finalizing a number of schedules for fall sports that are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Mountain West football is moving to a 10-game schedule, including eight conference games and a maximum of two games out-of-conference. According to the Mountain West’s release, December 5, December 12, or December 19 are all being considered for the Mountain West Football Championship Game.

The Air Force Falcons will be able to schedule their annual Commander-in-Chief Trophy games against Army and Navy with the flexibility of their two out-of-conference spots.

“The health and well-being of our students, student-athletes, coaches, staff and overall communities remain the first and foremost priority,” Dr. Mary Papazian, Chair of the MW Board of Directors said Wednesday. “An incredible amount of thought and discussion from multiple perspectives went into making this decision. The modified fall structure supports the measures being taken by each of our institutions to ensure responsible return to play. We will continue to gather the best medical information available and lean on advice from public health professionals, as well as state and local officials, as we make decisions and necessary adjustments in the future.”

The Mountain West said its Directors of Athletics and Healthy and Safety Advisory Committee is continuing to meet throughout the summer, and is working on procedures to test for COVID-19 during the fall sports season.

