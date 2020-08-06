Man arrested for allegedly soliciting child prostitutes; police believe there could be more victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 24-year-old man was busted by detectives after allegedly trolling the internet for child prostitutes.

Police say they became aware of suspect Anthony Lagorio in April when he put an ad up for an appliance -- then asked a potential buyer if she knew any preteens he could pay for sex.

Detectives with CSPD’s Metro Vice Unit created an online profile of a fictional 16-year-old girl and contacted Lagorio. After four months, Lagorio allegedly made plans to meet up with the “teen.” Vice detectives, patrol officers and a police dog were all at the designated meeting place when Lagorio showed up. He now faces charges of soliciting for child prostitution.

The police department believes there may be more victims out there and are asking anyone with information to call 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Police say this was the third time they had arrested Lagorio in the last eight months, having taken him into custody twice before for indecent exposure charges. One of those alleged indecent exposure incidents involved someone underage.

