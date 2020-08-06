Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly soliciting child prostitutes; police believe there could be more victims

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 24-year-old man was busted by detectives after allegedly trolling the internet for child prostitutes.

Police say they became aware of suspect Anthony Lagorio in April when he put an ad up for an appliance -- then asked a potential buyer if she knew any preteens he could pay for sex.

Detectives with CSPD’s Metro Vice Unit created an online profile of a fictional 16-year-old girl and contacted Lagorio. After four months, Lagorio allegedly made plans to meet up with the “teen.” Vice detectives, patrol officers and a police dog were all at the designated meeting place when Lagorio showed up. He now faces charges of soliciting for child prostitution.

The police department believes there may be more victims out there and are asking anyone with information to call 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Police say this was the third time they had arrested Lagorio in the last eight months, having taken him into custody twice before for indecent exposure charges. One of those alleged indecent exposure incidents involved someone underage.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officer involved shooting in Colorado Springs

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Officer involved shooting in Colorado Springs on Mark Dabling Blvd

Local

2 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pueblo County school district; 4 additional possible cases

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
District 70 has identified 7 possible cases of exposures, involving district staff and students over the last two weeks.

Forecast

Fewer storms Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 8.6.20

Forecast

Few storms Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Storms possible today

Latest News

National

Los Angeles to shut off water and power to homes hosting large parties or gatherings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CBS News
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday that he is authorizing the city to shut off utility service to properties where large parties and gatherings are held, CBS Los Angeles reports.

National

1.2 million laid-off workers seek US jobless aid as layoffs remain elevated amid resurgence of virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department’s report marked the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid.

Crime

Gunman on the run after shooting at Springs police officers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Large police presence near Mark Dabling. Police searching for suspected gunman.

Local

D38 ready for Fall with hybrid schedule

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
D38 coming back to school with hybrid plan.

Local

District 11 to start school with mostly remote, some hybrid learning

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
The school year is still set to start August 24th.

Local

Children’s Hospital Colorado releases back-to-school guidance

Updated: 17 hours ago
So many families are questioning if it is safe for kids to go back to school and Children’s Hospital Colorado is trying to help parents make that decision.