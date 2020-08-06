Advertisement

Los Angeles to shut off water and power to homes hosting large parties or gatherings

The mayor of Los Angeles says he is authorizing the city to shut off the water and electricity for property owners who are still holding large gatherings.
The mayor of Los Angeles says he is authorizing the city to shut off the water and electricity for property owners who are still holding large gatherings.
By CBS News
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:06 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CBS) - Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday that he is authorizing the city to shut off utility service to properties where large parties and gatherings are held, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Garcetti said that, starting Friday, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power will cut off water and power service in “egregious” cases where unpermitted large parties and gatherings take place.

The announcement came hours after City Councilman David Ryu introduced a motion to increase penalties for property owners who hold large house parties in violation of public health orders. It wasn't clear whether Garcetti's announcement was related to that motion.

In the motion introduced Wednesday, Ryu said property owners who skirt building and safety rules or city laws, such as the Los Angeles party house ordinance, are in violation of COVID-19 public health orders and the city’s party house ordinance, which became law in 2018.

Under the proposal, penalties for large gatherings could include water and power shutoff, permit prohibitions and having a certificate of occupancy held or revoked for any "large, close-contact, largely maskless gatherings, in direct violation of City Emergency Orders and County Health Orders".

“Despite a pandemic that has killed thousands in Los Angeles, some homeowners are choosing to put everyone at risk by renting out their homes to massive house parties,” Ryu said. “This is irresponsible bordering on deadly, and it must be stopped.”

“Whether it takes shutting off utilities or revoking their permits, we must do what it takes to shut these party houses down,” he added.

The proposal comes days after a large house party in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles ended in a shooting that left one woman dead and two others hospitalized.

Police later said the killing was believed to be gang-related.

Any large and unruly gathering “which threatens or interferes with the public health, safety or welfare” is prohibited under the city’s party house ordinance.

That law includes increasing fines on both the party host and homeowner, as well as possible misdemeanor charges for repeat offenders.

Copyright 2020 CBS News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Fewer storms Thursday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 8.6.20

National Politics

Obama’s Medicaid expansion keeps gaining ground under Trump

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
President Donald Trump is still trying to overturn “Obamacare,” but his predecessor’s health care law keeps gaining ground in places where it was once unwelcome.

National

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

Forecast

Few storms Thursday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Storms possible today

Latest News

National

Chief: Violent Portland protests detract from message

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Clashes outside a U.S. courthouse in Portland, Oregon, have largely stopped since Democratic Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal that called for the draw down of federal agents sent by the Trump administration to protect the building — but the turmoil is far from over.

National

1.2 million laid-off workers seek US jobless aid as layoffs remain elevated amid resurgence of virus

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department’s report marked the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid.

National

Dr. Fauci warns coronavirus won't be eradicated

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dr. Fauci warns COVID-19 could never be eradicated.

National

Lebanon probes blast amid rising anger, calls for change

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

National

‘Heroine’ nurse protected 3 newborns at hospital hit by Beirut explosion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kali O'Rourke
Authorities say the explosion killed at least 135 people and wounded about 5,000 others.