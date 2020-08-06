D38 ready for Fall with hybrid schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - School District 38 will use a hybrid schedule for the Fall Semester, which combines in person and online learning.

Their first day of class is August 19th.

Elementary students will return to the classroom for five days a week. However, middle school and high school students will alternate in-person and online learning.

Half the students will come to campus on Monday and Wednesday, the other half on Tuesday and Thursday. Friday will be for office hours.

Any student that would rather do their classwork online full time may do so.

“Everyone’s kind of in a different place, and that’s ok,” said D38 Superintendent Dr. K.C. Somers. “And as I mentioned earlier, we’ve been trying to be flexible and responsive to the different choices that parents have to make.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.