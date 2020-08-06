Advertisement

D38 ready for Fall with hybrid schedule

D38 will use a hybrid system when classes resume on August 19
D38 will use a hybrid system when classes resume on August 19(Robbie Reynold)
By Robbie Reynold
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:40 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - School District 38 will use a hybrid schedule for the Fall Semester, which combines in person and online learning.

Their first day of class is August 19th.

Elementary students will return to the classroom for five days a week. However, middle school and high school students will alternate in-person and online learning.

Half the students will come to campus on Monday and Wednesday, the other half on Tuesday and Thursday. Friday will be for office hours.

Any student that would rather do their classwork online full time may do so.

“Everyone’s kind of in a different place, and that’s ok,” said D38 Superintendent Dr. K.C. Somers. “And as I mentioned earlier, we’ve been trying to be flexible and responsive to the different choices that parents have to make.”

