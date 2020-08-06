D-11 to provide students with an iPad, Chromebook or Dell Laptop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With the uncertainty of COVID-19 and so many questions over the return to classes, D-11 is taking a proactive approach to make certain as many students as possible have an opportunity to learn.

On Thursday, D-11 announced they would provide an electronic device for every student in the district. The district posted the announcement on its website.

The timeline on when students will receive their device is still being worked out. The district is asking the community to keep an eye out on email, the D11 app, text and your school’s website for details. The goal is to start getting the devices out to students the week of Aug. 17.

The types of devices being provided are:

PreK-2nd grade students – iPads

3rd - 8th-grade students – Chromebooks

9th - 12th-grade students – Dell Laptops

