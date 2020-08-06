Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak reported at 2 separate Taco Bells in Pueblo County

Taco Bell Chris Potter / CC BY 2.0.
Taco Bell Chris Potter / CC BY 2.0.(Chris Potter / CC BY 2.0)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A health alert coming from Pueblo County about two separate COVID-19 outbreaks at Taco Bells. The information was released by the county health department on Thursday.

The purpose of 11 News sharing outbreak information is to alert the public of local outbreaks so that anyone who may have been at an outbreak location can be aware, and monitor their health for any COVID-19 symptoms.

OUTBREAK ONE:

-Taco Bell at 703 N. Santa Fe Ave.

-Three employees tested positive

-No information provided by the health department on dates the employees tested positive

OUTBREAK TWO:

-Taco Bell at 3333 N. Elizabeth St.

-Two employees tested positive

-No information provided by the health department on dates the employees tested positive

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an outbreak in a facility is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 during a 14-day period.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is conducting an investigation into both outbreaks. As of Thursday, there was no known possible community exposure. It isn’t clear if the two outbreaks are connected. Taco Bell voluntarily shut down both facilities to sanitize and disinfect the buildings. 

TESTING IN PUEBLO:

Public health officials remind individuals that free testing for COVID-19 is available on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colorado State Fairgrounds (enter at Gate 4 off Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue). 

As of Thursday Pueblo County had a total of 14 reported outbreaks, with 10 of those being active.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Trending Drier

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.6.20

Local

D-11 to provide students with an iPad, Chromebook or Dell Laptop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
With the uncertainty of COVID-19 and so many questions over the return to classes, D-11 is taking a proactive approach to make certain as many students as possible have an opportunity to learn.

Forecast

Thursday afternoon storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
Storms possible this afternoon and evening

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Crime

Man arrested for allegedly soliciting child prostitutes; police believe there could be more victims

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police say they became aware of suspect Anthony Lagorio in April when he put an ad up for an appliance -- then asked a potential buyer if she knew any preteens he could pay for sex.

News

Officer involved shooting in Colorado Springs

Updated: 5 hours ago
Officer involved shooting in Colorado Springs on Mark Dabling Blvd

Local

2 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pueblo County school district; 4 additional possible cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
District 70 has identified 7 possible cases of exposures, involving district staff and students over the last two weeks.

Forecast

Few storms Thursday

Updated: 9 hours ago
Storms possible today

National

Los Angeles to shut off water and power to homes hosting large parties or gatherings

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CBS News
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday that he is authorizing the city to shut off utility service to properties where large parties and gatherings are held, CBS Los Angeles reports.

National

1.2 million laid-off workers seek US jobless aid as layoffs remain elevated amid resurgence of virus

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department’s report marked the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid.