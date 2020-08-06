Gunman on the run after shooting at Springs police officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are searching for a gunman after trading fire with the suspect late Wednesday night.

Three officers had been sent to the Pikeview Reservoir just before midnight Thursday to investigate reports of a man in the area shooting a weapon.

“About 11:40 p.m., CSPD officers were dispatched to the area of the 4200 block of Mark Dabling to the Pikeview Reservoir on reports of a man firing a high-end gun. Officers attempted to contact that man, at which point he began firing at them,” said Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jim Sokolik.

The officers fired back “at least once each,” Sokolik said.

None of the officers were hit. It’s unknown if the suspect was.

“That individual then fled,” Sokolik said.

As of 5:30 a.m., the gunman remains at large. Springs police officers and El Paso County sheriff’s deputies continue to search for him. At the time of this writing, no suspect description has been released.

Mark Dabling is closed between Fillmore and Garden of the Gods as law enforcement process the scene.

This is a developing story; we’ll update the article as we get more information.

HAPPENING NOW: Lots of police activity west of I-25. Fillmore to Garden of the Gods shutdown, and Nevada lined with officers facing west. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/cNsdxZ8fQw — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) August 6, 2020

