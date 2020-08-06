Advertisement

Children’s Hospital Colorado releases back-to-school guidance

A screengrab of the website where parents and schools can get advice about going back to school during the pandemic.
A screengrab of the website where parents and schools can get advice about going back to school during the pandemic.(Children's Hospital Colroado)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -So many families are questioning if it is safe for kids to go back to school and Children’s Hospital Colorado is trying to help parents make that decision.

On Wednesday, the hospital came out with a guide to help.

It’s called “Managing COVID-9 Symptoms and Exposure in Schools.” You can access it online.

When it comes to making the decision, they told 11 NEWS it all depends on the family, but parents need to think about their child’s health, their family’s and their community.

This means taking into consideration underlying health conditions, school protocols and how many cases are in your community.

“I think that a lot of families are feeling overwhelmed with the decisions that they face about school this year. And we know that there’s a lot of uncertainty,” Dr. Jessica Cataldi, an infectious diseases specialist said. “Unfortunately, we’ve all had to learn to adapt to that uncertainty over the past several months. As we get more information about COVID and see new challenges all the time, one thing that we can do is keep families and keep schools informed and give them the best information that we know right now.”

The guide also includes six different scenarios that could happen during the school year and how to handle them. For example, what to do when a student, staff or family member experiences COVID-19 symptoms.

“How long do they need to stay home? How can you decide?” Cataldi said. “So this second document is really to help get at some of those examples scenarios that we know will happen and help people think through them ahead of time and be prepared to respond to those situations when they come up.”

Click here to see the hospital’s guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

NEW: D11 to start school with mostly remote, some hybrid learning

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
The school year is still set to start August 24th.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

D20 releases new return to school plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This new plan was released on Wednesday.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott on COVID-19 relief talks on Capitol Hill

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 4 hours ago

State

Body of drowning victim recovered from Chatfield Reservoir

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The body of a drowning victim was recovered Wednesday morning from the Chatfield Reservoir nearly week after an 18-year-old went under and never resurfaced.

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Colorado Springs cancels youth football, soccer this fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The city of Colorado Springs is canceling its youth soccer and football season, following a decision by the Colorado State High School Activities Association to delay some high school sports until spring.

Forecast

Spotty storms today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 8.5.20