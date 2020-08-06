Children’s Hospital Colorado releases back-to-school guidance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -So many families are questioning if it is safe for kids to go back to school and Children’s Hospital Colorado is trying to help parents make that decision.

On Wednesday, the hospital came out with a guide to help.

It’s called “Managing COVID-9 Symptoms and Exposure in Schools.” You can access it online.

When it comes to making the decision, they told 11 NEWS it all depends on the family, but parents need to think about their child’s health, their family’s and their community.

This means taking into consideration underlying health conditions, school protocols and how many cases are in your community.

“I think that a lot of families are feeling overwhelmed with the decisions that they face about school this year. And we know that there’s a lot of uncertainty,” Dr. Jessica Cataldi, an infectious diseases specialist said. “Unfortunately, we’ve all had to learn to adapt to that uncertainty over the past several months. As we get more information about COVID and see new challenges all the time, one thing that we can do is keep families and keep schools informed and give them the best information that we know right now.”

The guide also includes six different scenarios that could happen during the school year and how to handle them. For example, what to do when a student, staff or family member experiences COVID-19 symptoms.

“How long do they need to stay home? How can you decide?” Cataldi said. “So this second document is really to help get at some of those examples scenarios that we know will happen and help people think through them ahead of time and be prepared to respond to those situations when they come up.”

Click here to see the hospital’s guidelines.

