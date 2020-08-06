Advertisement

2 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pueblo County school district; 4 additional possible cases

Photo by MGN(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in District 70, and four other people have “possible” cases.

The D-70 COVID Response Team has identified six possible cases of exposures involving district staff and students over the last two weeks. School has not started for D-70 yet this fall.

D-70 did not specify if the two positive cases were students or staff but did say one was in the Pueblo West area, and the other was in the mountain school area.

In a statement Wednesday, D-70 said they have “implemented new strict and stringent exposure and tracing protocols following recent guidance issued from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment late last week. Those new guidelines will allow the District to better identify and respond to outbreaks at the cohort, classroom, or building level.”

That document can be found here.

