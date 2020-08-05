Southern Colorado Coaches react to High School Football being pushed to Spring

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Traditionally, Fridays in the fall are synonymous with high school football. But in a sports year already rocked by the current pandemic, Friday night lights here in Colorado, is the latest to fall victim.

Practice will be able to start at the end of February with games starting the first week of March. The football season has been shortened to 7 games with state champions being crowned in May.

”Initially I was just super disappointing for our kids and for our community because it’s so important to them. But on the other hand you are saying alright, we still get to prepare for a season coming up. It’s different on the calendar but we still have the opportunity to prepare for a season.” said Ryan Goddard, head football coach of the Pueblo South Colts.

Friday Night Lights in March. Some rapid reaction from @CoachRGoddard & @Coach_JNovotny after today's news from @CHSAA pushing HS football to the Spring in Colorado. More tonight at 5:30 on @KKTV11News #copreps pic.twitter.com/YdRGLUcaGk — Taylor Kilgore (@TaylorKilgore33) August 4, 2020

It’s unclear what the Fall will now look like for teams, coaches are still waiting to hear what the guidelines will be moving forward. For Jake Novotny, head football coach at Fountain-Fort Carson, he is choosing to focus on the positives and use the curve ball of a Spring season as a teaching moment.

”As coaches we teach resiliency and fighting through adversity all the time. What better way to put those words into action right now. I think if there is a positive spin to put on any of this it’s that we still have the opportunity to play. Our seniors don’t lose out on their season God forbid something else happens, it’s just not happening how we are used to it. There are going to be some changes, just like in life.” said Novotny.

