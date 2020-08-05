Pine Gulch Fire near Grand Junction burns more than 5,600 acres, is 5 percent contained

DE BEQUE, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire burning north of Grand Junction is now 5 percent contained, nearly a week after it was sparked by a lightning strike.

The Pine Gulch Fire started on July 31 in the De Beque area and has ballooned to 5,685 acres as of Wednesday morning. It is primarily burning on Bureau of Land Management land in Mesa and Garfield counties. The terrain was described as rugged, in pinyon, juniper, oak brush, and sagebrush.

More than 230 firefighters are battling the blaze.

A spokesperson with Rocky Mountain Incident Management told sister station KKCO the continuing hot and dry conditions in the forecast would only fuel the fire further.

“It has the ability to keep growing with our weather forecast, hot dry and windy,” Shawna Hartman said.

The Pine Gulch Fire has been active this afternoon. These photos from Division D (on the western and northwestern edge... Posted by Pine Gulch Fire on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

