NCAA DII and DIII Cancels 2020 Fall Championships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The RMAC, home to UCCS and Colorado State University Pueblo, announced that Fall sports would play on. However Wednesdays announcement from the NCAA will likely be changing that.

Division II’s seven fall 2020 championships are canceled, the Division II Presidents Council decided Wednesday due to the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, the RMAC has not announced a new plan publicly.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.