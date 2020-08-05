Advertisement

NCAA DII and DIII Cancels 2020 Fall Championships

After the NCAA board of governors passed the Fall sports decision on to each division, DII and DIII have canceled all Fall championships.
(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The RMAC, home to UCCS and Colorado State University Pueblo, announced that Fall sports would play on. However Wednesdays announcement from the NCAA will likely be changing that.

Division II’s seven fall 2020 championships are canceled, the Division II Presidents Council decided Wednesday due to the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, the RMAC has not announced a new plan publicly.

