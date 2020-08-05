Advertisement

Incline expected to reopen with reservations required

By Melissa Henry
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More details are expected Wednesday after the Manitou Springs City Council voted to reopen the Incline with an online reservation system Tuesday night.

The only step left is approval by the city of Colorado Springs.

The reservation system will limit the number of hikers on the trail to 35 people allowed to start their hike every half hour. After two weeks, 45 people will be allowed every half-hour.

Local hikers say they’re ready to get back to the popular trail.

“I really miss just looking at the really pretty view that is up there,” said Colorado Springs resident Alex Hill.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan to hike the Incline:

  • Hikers who drive and park must provide proof a reservation was made online
  • Can reserve up to 1 week in advance
  • Parking will be in Hiawatha Gardens and Iron Springs Chateau lots
  • Incline will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Violators face $45 trespassing ticket
  • Hikers will be given wristbands they must wear
  • Attendants will be out for enforcement
  • Reservations for more than four people must be made through the Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation Department

The document outlining the reopening plan did not mention masks. However, Manitou Springs has a mask mandate effective both outdoors and indoors.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fists fly over suspected social distancing dispute inside Colorado Springs Walmart

Updated: 5 minutes ago
A suspected fight over social distancing is caught on camera inside the Walmart on East Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs.

National

How Arizona senate candidates are reaching voters during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago

State

Colorado sees 1st decline in COVID-19 cases since June

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Coronavirus cases are down in Colorado for the first time in several weeks, according to new data by the state health department.

Local

Colorado College testing all students for COVID-19 as they return for fall semester

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
CC officials said they have the resources to provide quarantine and isolation spaces if a student tests positive. They will also provide mental health services for those students if needed.

Latest News

Forecast

Storms possible again for Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 8.5.20

Forecast

Storms possible Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Storms possible this afternoon

State

5 dead following Denver house fire; evidence found of possible arson

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Five people were found dead after a fire tore through a home in northeast Denver Wednesday morning.

State

Pine Gulch Fire near Grand Junction burns more than 5,600 acres; smoky conditions possible in Colorado Springs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The Pine Gulch Fire started on July 31 in the De Beque area and has ballooned to 5,685 acres as of Wednesday morning.

Local

150 people without home after fire in Pueblo apartment

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
A few minor injuries were reported, but none were taken to a hospital. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

News

WATCH: Big hail east of Rush

Updated: 10 hours ago
Photos courtesy Matt and his storm chasing truck Blue Thunder!