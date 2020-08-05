Incline expected to reopen with reservations required

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More details are expected Wednesday after the Manitou Springs City Council voted to reopen the Incline with an online reservation system Tuesday night.

The only step left is approval by the city of Colorado Springs.

The reservation system will limit the number of hikers on the trail to 35 people allowed to start their hike every half hour. After two weeks, 45 people will be allowed every half-hour.

Local hikers say they’re ready to get back to the popular trail.

“I really miss just looking at the really pretty view that is up there,” said Colorado Springs resident Alex Hill.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan to hike the Incline:

Hikers who drive and park must provide proof a reservation was made online

Can reserve up to 1 week in advance

Parking will be in Hiawatha Gardens and Iron Springs Chateau lots

Incline will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Violators face $45 trespassing ticket

Hikers will be given wristbands they must wear

Attendants will be out for enforcement

Reservations for more than four people must be made through the Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation Department

The document outlining the reopening plan did not mention masks. However, Manitou Springs has a mask mandate effective both outdoors and indoors.

