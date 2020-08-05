Advertisement

D20 releases new return to school plan

This new plan was released on Wednesday.
Back-to-school 2020-2021 reopening plans.(KWQC)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - D20 has announced their most recent return to school plan, that was finalized on August 4th.

The school district says they still plan to start on August 24th. This is one week later than originally planned.

NEW OPTIONS FOR HIGH SCHOOLERS AND MIDDLE SCHOOLERS: In addition to 100% online learning, there will now be two more learning options for families. As of today, there is NO option for middle schoolers or high schoolers to go 100% in person. 100% in-person learning is only an option for elementary schoolers now.

The first is a hybrid model, where students can attend both virtual and in-person learning. If a student chooses this option- they will be assigned to one of two groups. This means they will either:

- Attend school in-person only on assigned days and will participate in virtual learning the other two days on a specific schedule that matches the class schedule occurring in-person at school.

On Wednesdays, all students will have a 2- hour late start and will participate in virtual learning for the remainder of the day, following a specific schedule for each class. The district says the late start on Wednesday will allow for students and teachers to plan.

The second new option is synchronous, when students will remotely access a live, in-person classroom to engage in real time learning with their classes but do not physically go. Students will follow their individual class schedule as if they were in school.

The second option is synchronous model, where students can attend classes at home, in real time, with peers who attend in-person. This essentially attending an in-person class virtually.

This is a developing story- check back for updates. For the full detailed plan please click here.

