Advertisement

Colorado Springs cancels youth football, soccer this fall

(KFYR-TV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Colorado Springs is canceling its youth soccer and football season, following a decision by the Colorado State High School Activities Association to delay some high school sports until spring.

The city says they aim to resume football and soccer as normal in fall 2021.

“This was a really tough decision because we know how much sports benefit and mean to our participants,” said Joe Braun, city of Colorado Springs sports program coordinator. “Unfortunately, our football and soccer programs align so closely with local schools that the delay to the spring season makes it too difficult for us to run our programs this fall. We thank our participants for their patience, encourage them to stay healthy and active this fall and look forward to seeing them again next season.”

So that kids can still have some sports options, the city says they will be offering baseball and some sports camps this fall. Registration for baseball is currently open; click here to sign up. Registration for fall sports camps is still pending.

For those who have already registered for soccer and/or football, call the Colorado Springs Sports Office at 719-385-5981. If a refund is not requested, a credit will be placed on the account to use in spring 2021.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 18 minutes ago

State

Body of drowning victim recovered from Chatfield Reservoir

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The body of a drowning victim was recovered Wednesday morning from the Chatfield Reservoir nearly week after an 18-year-old went under and never resurfaced.

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Forecast

Spotty storms today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 8.5.20

Latest News

National

Walmart releases schedule for its parking lot drive-in theaters

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Starting at 5 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, families can sign up for a location near them at: TheWalmartDriveIn.com.

News

Fists fly over suspected social distancing dispute inside Colorado Springs Walmart

Updated: 4 hours ago
A suspected fight over social distancing is caught on camera inside the Walmart on East Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs.

Local

Incline to reopen Thursday with reservations required

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Manitou Springs Incline will open with reservation system

State

Colorado sees 1st decline in COVID-19 cases since June

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Coronavirus cases are down in Colorado for the first time in several weeks, according to new data by the state health department.

Local

Colorado College testing all students for COVID-19 as they return for fall semester

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
CC officials said they have the resources to provide quarantine and isolation spaces if a student tests positive. They will also provide mental health services for those students if needed.

Forecast

Storms possible Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
Storms possible this afternoon