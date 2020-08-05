Colorado Springs cancels youth football, soccer this fall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Colorado Springs is canceling its youth soccer and football season, following a decision by the Colorado State High School Activities Association to delay some high school sports until spring.

The city says they aim to resume football and soccer as normal in fall 2021.

“This was a really tough decision because we know how much sports benefit and mean to our participants,” said Joe Braun, city of Colorado Springs sports program coordinator. “Unfortunately, our football and soccer programs align so closely with local schools that the delay to the spring season makes it too difficult for us to run our programs this fall. We thank our participants for their patience, encourage them to stay healthy and active this fall and look forward to seeing them again next season.”

So that kids can still have some sports options, the city says they will be offering baseball and some sports camps this fall. Registration for baseball is currently open; click here to sign up. Registration for fall sports camps is still pending.

For those who have already registered for soccer and/or football, call the Colorado Springs Sports Office at 719-385-5981. If a refund is not requested, a credit will be placed on the account to use in spring 2021.

