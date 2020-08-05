Colorado College testing all students for COVID-19 as they return for fall semester

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - All Colorado College students will be tested for COVID-19 as they return to campus for the fall semester.

Starting Wednesday, students who are currently on campus will get tested, including those who stayed for summer classes and research. Students will be tested by a nasal swab in staggered times to avoid crowds and large populations.

All other students will be tested upon arrival in upcoming weeks. First-year students are arriving Aug. 14-17 and will be the only students on campus for the first block of classes. All remaining students will join for the second block in September. Students have the option to continue online learning if they choose.

“My best guess is the majority want to be here,” said Brian Young of CC. “Of course, no experience is going to be actually like a regular year because of mask wearing, social distancing, all this stuff.”

After testing, CC is asking all students to do “enhanced social distancing.” That includes staying in rooms as much as possible, but staying distant when doing other activities, like eating, exercising, etc. while waiting for results.

“We want to make sure that physical wellness as well as mental wellness is taken care of,” said Young.

CC officials said they have the resources to provide quarantine and isolation spaces if a student tests positive. They will also provide mental health services for those students if needed.

“If you and I have to isolate, if you’ve ever had to do it, it’s a lonely experience to just have to stay in one room and have food delivered. I’m glad we’re doing a lot of check ins,” said Young.

CC officials said test results will take about 3-4 days to get back. Testing for students will be available all school year, and CC will administer random testing in upcoming weeks.

For more information, here is the Colorado College COVID-19 updates page.

