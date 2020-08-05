Bank of America glitch; accounts show $0 balance
‘$0 balance was no joke’
(Gray News) – Many Bank of America customers are seeing $0 balances in their online accounts.
BOA said it’s trying to address the problem as quickly as possible.
“Some of our clients may currently see an inaccurate account balance in online or mobile banking,” the company said. “There is no impact to their accounts and their information remains secure.”
Customers were not amused and took to social media to voice their complaints.
Not Good @BankofAmerica,” said Lisa Mathis on Twitter. “Pretty sure you just lost a long-time customer!” “As soon as I can access MY money you have held Hostage!”
“It’s not just the balance. Also can’t process any transactions, getting insufficient funds message,” said Bin. “The panic attack when I first saw the $0 balance was no joke... Please fix.”
