About 150 people displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Pueblo

Photo courtesy Chris Osorio of a fire in Pueblo on 8/4/20.
Photo courtesy Chris Osorio of a fire in Pueblo on 8/4/20.(Chris Osorio)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - About 150 people were impacted by an apartment fire in Pueblo on Tuesday.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the call came in at about 5 p.m. for the Fenix Apartment building near Mountain View Cemetery. The building was formally the Sacred Heart Orphanage and was built in 1903. It was eventually converted into an apartment complex.

The fire was in one unit on the second floor. Crews were able to contain the blaze mostly to that single unit, with some damage from water and smoke to surrounding units. However, crews do not have the ability to shut off power to individual units, so more than 50 units were forced to evacuate on Tuesday.

The Red Cross assisted with people who needed a temporary place to stay. It isn’t clear when residents will be allowed back into their apartments.

No serious injuries were reported in the blaze that was originally called in as a second-alarm fire. Six engine companies, more than half of the Pueblo Fire Department’s engine resources, were called in to assist.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

