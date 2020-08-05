5 found dead following Denver house fire

DENVER (KKTV) - Five people were found dead after a fire tore through a home in northeast Denver Wednesday morning.

The Denver Fire Department said they were called to the 5300 block of North Truckee Street around 2:40 a.m.

#DenverFireDepartment responded to 5312 N. Truckee & found a heavily involved fire. Unfortunately 5 fatalities were found in the home. Fire Investigators are working to determine cause with @DenverPolice.

A Press Conference is scheduled at 7am at that address @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/Vhsf2rzCWQ — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 5, 2020

The Denver Police Department said their homicide unit would be “providing full logistical and investigative support in this matter.”

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.

