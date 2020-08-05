Advertisement

5 found dead following Denver house fire

Five people were found dead inside a home near Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge on Aug. 5, 2020.
Five people were found dead inside a home near Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge on Aug. 5, 2020.(Denver Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:41 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Five people were found dead after a fire tore through a home in northeast Denver Wednesday morning.

The Denver Fire Department said they were called to the 5300 block of North Truckee Street around 2:40 a.m.

The Denver Police Department said their homicide unit would be “providing full logistical and investigative support in this matter.”

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

