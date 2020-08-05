5 found dead following Denver house fire
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:41 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Five people were found dead after a fire tore through a home in northeast Denver Wednesday morning.
The Denver Fire Department said they were called to the 5300 block of North Truckee Street around 2:40 a.m.
The Denver Police Department said their homicide unit would be “providing full logistical and investigative support in this matter.”
This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.
