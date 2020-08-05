Advertisement

150 people without home after fire in Pueblo apartment

Pueblo apartment fire
Pueblo apartment fire(Photo by Chris Osorio)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - About 150 people are without a home after a fire started in a Pueblo apartment complex.

Firefighters responded to the Fenix Apartments on Sprague Avenue Tuesday evening around 5 p.m.

Firefighters say there was a fire in a single unit. There was some damage to surrounding units from water and smoke, but there was significant damage to an apartment on the second floor.

Firefighters had to shutoff power in the impacted unit, which also impacted all 50 units in the building. The Red Cross was on scene helping the 150 people find a place to stay.

A few minor injuries were reported, but none were taken to a hospital. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials say this historic building was built in 1903 as Sacred Heart Orphanage, and was converted into an apartment complex.

