ON-TIME TRAFFIC: 2 serious crashes in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon, one along Nevada and one on Powers

Aug. 4, 2020 Colorado Springs Nevada near Garden of the Gods.
Aug. 4, 2020 Colorado Springs Nevada near Garden of the Gods.
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash was blocking part of N. Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. at N. Nevada just north of Garden of the Gods Road. The crash was blocking southbound N. Nevada.

The purpose of this article is to provide information on a traffic alert. This article may not be updated, depending on how serious the crash is.

Click here for a live traffic map.

Also at this same time, 11 News Traffic Reporter James Brown was reporting a serious crash at Powers and Stetson Hills Boulevard. Brown recommended taking an alternate route with backups to Dublin.

