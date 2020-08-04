ON-TIME TRAFFIC: 2 serious crashes in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon, one along Nevada and one on Powers
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash was blocking part of N. Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.
The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. at N. Nevada just north of Garden of the Gods Road. The crash was blocking southbound N. Nevada.
Also at this same time, 11 News Traffic Reporter James Brown was reporting a serious crash at Powers and Stetson Hills Boulevard. Brown recommended taking an alternate route with backups to Dublin.
