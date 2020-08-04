ON-TIME TRAFFIC: 2 serious crashes in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon, one along Nevada and one on Powers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash was blocking part of N. Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. at N. Nevada just north of Garden of the Gods Road. The crash was blocking southbound N. Nevada.

The purpose of this article is to provide information on a traffic alert. This article may not be updated, depending on how serious the crash is.

Click here for a live traffic map.

Also at this same time, 11 News Traffic Reporter James Brown was reporting a serious crash at Powers and Stetson Hills Boulevard. Brown recommended taking an alternate route with backups to Dublin.

On Time Traffic Alert: SB Powers Blvd. at Stetson Hills Blvd, a serious crash has three lanes blocked. Backups to Dublin Blvd. Take an alternate route. - James Brown KKTV Traffic Anchor pic.twitter.com/597RsQzFra — James Brown (@James_BrownKKTV) August 4, 2020

