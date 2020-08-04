Officials answering questions about kids returning to school in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials are answering the public’s questions about kids returning to school in El Paso County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, is hosting a virtual discussion Tuesday on how COVID-19 has impacted education, and how K-12 schools and higher education can safely reopen in the fall. The panel of local school district superintendents, athletic directors, health officials and more will answer the public’s questions via livestream.

In-person guests are limited to invite only. The public can register and watch the livestream here from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Topics to be discussed include:

Health and Safety

Health, wellness and resiliency

A COVID vaccine and whether or not antibody testing is effective

Student hospitalizations

Outbreak management, including testing and tracing capabilities, isolation and quarantines in the school setting

At-risk populations

Distinguishing COVID from the winter flu and other common illness

El Paso County variance plans

How long the pandemic could go on

Education

Opportunities for education innovation in a COVID world

Instructional delivery methods for the fall

Exploring challenges and successes with online instruction

New protocols and procedures to keep classrooms safe

The challenges and advantages of remote learning

Student access to resources and minimizing the equity gap in education

Leveraging new technology to educate students differently

Athletics and sporting events

Student mental health in the remote environment

