Officials answering questions about kids returning to school in El Paso County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials are answering the public’s questions about kids returning to school in El Paso County during the COVID-19 pandemic.
University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, is hosting a virtual discussion Tuesday on how COVID-19 has impacted education, and how K-12 schools and higher education can safely reopen in the fall. The panel of local school district superintendents, athletic directors, health officials and more will answer the public’s questions via livestream.
In-person guests are limited to invite only. The public can register and watch the livestream here from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Topics to be discussed include:
Health and Safety
- Health, wellness and resiliency
- A COVID vaccine and whether or not antibody testing is effective
- Student hospitalizations
- Outbreak management, including testing and tracing capabilities, isolation and quarantines in the school setting
- At-risk populations
- Distinguishing COVID from the winter flu and other common illness
- El Paso County variance plans
- How long the pandemic could go on
Education
- Opportunities for education innovation in a COVID world
- Instructional delivery methods for the fall
- Exploring challenges and successes with online instruction
- New protocols and procedures to keep classrooms safe
- The challenges and advantages of remote learning
- Student access to resources and minimizing the equity gap in education
- Leveraging new technology to educate students differently
- Athletics and sporting events
- Student mental health in the remote environment
