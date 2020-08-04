Advertisement

Official: Colorado to declare racism a public health crisis

(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - At the urging of Department of Public Health and Environment employees, Colorado will join other state and local governments in declaring racism a public health crisis. The pending declaration addresses diversity inside the department as well as the coronavirus’ disproportionate impact on people of color, The Denver Post reports.

It also comes amid the ongoing national reckoning over race following the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Department employees have sought the declaration since June. Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan says the state will join other state and local governments, including Jefferson County, in making the declaration.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

