Manitou Springs City Council to talk Incline reopening

By Melissa Henry
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Manitou Springs Leaders have drawn up a possible plan to reopen the incline with a reservation system after a months long closure prompted by the pandemic.

If the incline were to reopen, they would limit reservations to 35 available spots every half hour. After 2 weeks, they would allow 45 hikers every half hour. All hikers would be required to wear wristbands.

“I don’t know if everyone would adhere to it,” says Manitou Springs resident Becky Pontz. “I think if they said it was open that some of the people would disregard the reservations and come anyway.”

The reopening plan is being considered as El Paso county tightened restrictions on large gatherings Monday in attempts to get COVID-19 case numbers to go down.

One employee of a Manitou Springs tourist shop says a reservation based reopening could be good for local businesses in terms of welcoming more foot traffic back into town, but the health risks remain high.

“It’s good to have more business and more people showing up, but we have to be safe and make sure at the same time, with the amount of people that we’re bringing in, that we’re following the guidelines to where the numbers don’t spike,” says coffee shop employee James Wallace.

Manitou Springs City Council will meet at 6 Tuesday night to discuss the possible reopening plan.

