Fists fly over suspected social distancing dispute inside Colorado Springs Walmart

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A full-on fist fight inside a local Walmart was caught on camera. The person who recorded the video said it started with a disagreement over social distancing.

“Lady in the blue, she was first in line, and the lady in the purple, I guess, was standing too close,” said Brianna Carroll, who recorded the incident.

Carroll said she and her mother had just walked into the Walmart on East Platte Avenue Friday afternoon when she heard yelling.

“At first, the verbal altercation, that was no big deal. It was when it lead to a physical altercation that I felt that I needed to record it,” Carroll said. “I mean, if somebody were to come to me, at least I would have some kind of evidence on what happened, at least from my point of view.”

Carroll said neither of the women involved was wearing a mask.

“Everybody was more worried,” she said. “I, at least in my opinion, I was about touching other people during this time. You know, I definitely did not want to get myself involved in that situation.”

Eventually, store employees were able to break up the fight. Colorado Springs police said a loss prevention officer notified a CSPD officer who was on scene.

Police said they arrested 60-year-old Laura Barr. She’s facing a third-degree assault charge.

“It’s kind of scary that people feel this way that it could lead to a physical altercation,” Carroll said.

Walmart declined to comment.

