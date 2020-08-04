Advertisement

CSU Pueblo giving students options when it comes to Fall classes

Colorado State University Pueblo
Colorado State University Pueblo(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:45 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State University, Pueblo is getting ready for students to head back to campus on August 24th. Right now the university is prepared for around 1,200 students to be back on campus in a few weeks.

The university is excited for students to return, but tells 11 news they are doing everything they can to make sure students and staff stay safe.

Today they plan to release a formal announcement for what the fall semester will look like. Officials say students will be doing a “cross- campus” plan which includes in-person, online and a hybrid model for classes. They say this will allow students to tailor their schedules to fit their personal needs. Dr. Donna Souder Hodge, CSU Pueblo’s COVID-19 coordinator says, “Our goal is to let students be able to choose”.

When students get to campus they will also notice a few changes. Masks must be worn by staff and students at all times, and the University plans to give a mask to each student.

Across the CSU Pueblo campus, there will also be 6-foot spacing, and hand washing stations. Other precautions they are taking include:

· Class Sizes: they have been reduced to allow for social distancing within the classroom and have carefully measured spaces to ensure they are meeting guidelines.

· Professors: All instructors and professors will be given face shields that will create an extra layer of safety during in-person classes.

· Plastic Shields: Service offices and front desks around campus have plastic shields to protect staff and students during interactions.

· Cleaning: The facility team will be doing meticulous cleaning protocols in all public areas, and faculty and staff are cleaning their offices all throughout the day.

If you need more information on heading back to campus this fall, click here.

Even with plans in place, the university is prepared to have everything change, “We feel like really the most deadly decision we could make right now is to assume everything will always be one particular way because that limits our flexibility and isn’t really best practice in the middle of a global pandemic” said Hodge.

