CSPD officer punched in the face while taking suspect into custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A CSPD officer is recovering after getting punched in the face by a suspect on duty.

It happened early Tuesday around 5:00 a.m. Officers were investigating a suspicious car in the 2300 block of E. Bijou Street. During the investigation, officers found drugs on the suspect.

Police were were attempting to arrest the suspect when the suspect tried to run. One officer was punched in the face and ended up with minor injuries.

Two hand guns and other drugs were also found during this investigation.

A suspect name has not been released at this point. Check back for updates.

