Crews respond to house fire in Security-Widefield

Security-Widefield Fire 8/4/20.
Security-Widefield Fire 8/4/20.(Photo from viewer Kim)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire in Security-Widefield Tuesday afternoon.

Pictures and video sent to 11 News showed the garage fully engulfed in flames just before 5 p.m. The home was in an area near Dove Valley Place close to Wayfarer Drive and Autumn Glen Avenue meet. Originally, the 11 News Crew on scene thought the fire was on Twin Valley Terrace, the location has been corrected to Dove Valley Place.

As of 5:45 p.m. there wasn’t any information on any possible injuries or a cause. At that time, firefighters had control of the blaze.

This article will be updated as more information will be available.

House fire in Security-Widefield

STRUCTURE FIRE: Crews responded to a serious fire in a Security-Widefield neighborhood. This is off Twin Valley Terrace close to Wayfarer Drive and Autumn Glen Avenue. We are working to get more info.

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

