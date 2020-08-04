Crews respond to house fire in Security-Widefield

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire in Security-Widefield Tuesday afternoon.

Pictures and video sent to 11 News showed the garage fully engulfed in flames just before 5 p.m. The home was in an area near Dove Valley Place close to Wayfarer Drive and Autumn Glen Avenue meet. Originally, the 11 News Crew on scene thought the fire was on Twin Valley Terrace, the location has been corrected to Dove Valley Place.

As of 5:45 p.m. there wasn’t any information on any possible injuries or a cause. At that time, firefighters had control of the blaze.

This article will be updated as more information will be available.

