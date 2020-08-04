COVID-19 outbreaks reported at 2 dental offices in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two Colorado Springs dental offices have reported COVID-19 outbreaks, according to data provided by El Paso County Public Health.

One of the dental offices, Smile Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry, is located at 9334 Grand Cordera Parkway. The outbreak was reported on July 22 with five confirmed cases.

The second outbreak was reported on July 31 for Colorado Springs Pediatric Dentistry, the south office. The office is located at 660 Southpoint Court office number 100. As of Monday, there were two confirmed cases at this location.

An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed cases within 14 days, with evidence of transmission within the facility.

The purpose of 11 News reporting this information is in line with El Paso County Public Health’s reason for sharing outbreak data:

“The purpose of this list is to alert the public of local outbreaks so that anyone who may have been at an outbreak location can be aware, and monitor their health for any COVID-19 symptoms,” El Paso County Public health wrote on its outbreak data page.

Both dental offices posted information to their Facebook pages:

