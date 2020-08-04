COS parents call 911 for infant wheezing; pronounced dead on scene

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tuesday morning around 4 a.m., officers were called to an urgent medical call for an infant making a wheezing sound. This happened on the 4000 block of N. Nevada Ave.

Officers say parents began CPR. Medical personnel arrived shortly after and determined the child was dead when they arrived.

The Crimes Against Children Unit responded and will investigate.

No arrests have been made.

