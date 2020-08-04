Advertisement

COS parents call 911 for infant wheezing; pronounced dead on scene

Medical personnel determined the child was dead when they arrived.
MGN POLICE
MGN POLICE(KY3)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:11 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tuesday morning around 4 a.m., officers were called to an urgent medical call for an infant making a wheezing sound. This happened on the 4000 block of N. Nevada Ave.

Officers say parents began CPR. Medical personnel arrived shortly after and determined the child was dead when they arrived.

The Crimes Against Children Unit responded and will investigate.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Strong storms possible today

Updated: 1 hour ago
Forecast 8.4.20

Local

Officials answering questions about kids returning to school in El Paso County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
UCCS is hosting an virtual discussion Tuesday on how COVID-19 has impacted education, and how K-12 schools and higher education can safely reopen in the fall.

Local

CSPD officer punched in the face while taking suspect into custody

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This happened early Tuesday morning,

Forecast

Storms possible for Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday forecast 8.4.20

Latest News

Local

Official: Colorado to declare racism a public health crisis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Check back for updates.

News

Colorado Springs teachers sign wills in bold statement about returning to class

Updated: 12 hours ago
Colorado Springs teachers sign wills in a bold statement about returning to class during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

WATCH: Protest in Colorado Springs neighborhood

Updated: 13 hours ago
Protests on 8/3/20 exactly one year after the shooting death of De'Von Bailey. Officers were justified in the deadly shooting by a grand jury and cleared by the FBI.

Local

Shelter-in-place lifted following protest in Colorado Springs 1 year after the death of De’Von Bailey

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KKTV
A group of people gathered in Colorado Springs Monday evening and marched down the street of a neighborhood on the north side of Colorado Springs near Pulpit Rock one year after the shooting death of De’Von Bailey.

Local

COVID-19 outbreaks reported at 2 dental offices in Colorado Springs

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Two Colorado Springs dental offices have reported COVID-19 outbreaks, according to data provided by El Paso County Public Health.

Local

CSU Pueblo giving students options when it comes to Fall classes

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
CSU Pueblo planning for students to return to campus on August 24, with in-person, online classes or a mixture of both.